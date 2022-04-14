Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) went up by 5.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.37. The company’s stock price has collected 10.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/30/21 that JinkoSolar Stock Falls on Weak Fourth-Quarter Sales Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE :JKS) Right Now?

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JKS is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $365.16, which is -$3.01 below the current price. JKS currently public float of 42.38M and currently shorts hold a 6.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JKS was 1.38M shares.

JKS’s Market Performance

JKS stocks went up by 10.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.98% and a quarterly performance of 17.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.72% for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.60% for JKS stocks with a simple moving average of 9.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKS stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for JKS by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for JKS in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $66.10 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JKS reach a price target of $80.20. The rating they have provided for JKS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 11th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to JKS, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on April 16th of the previous year.

JKS Trading at 14.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares surge +10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKS rose by +10.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.02. In addition, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. saw 17.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.37 for the present operating margin

+16.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stands at +1.77. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.