Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) went up by 10.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.93. The company’s stock price has collected 7.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ :ARAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARAY is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Accuray Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.30, which is $4.87 above the current price. ARAY currently public float of 88.63M and currently shorts hold a 6.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARAY was 750.30K shares.

ARAY’s Market Performance

ARAY stocks went up by 7.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.69% and a quarterly performance of -23.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.58% for Accuray Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.46% for ARAY stocks with a simple moving average of -17.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARAY stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ARAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARAY in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $7.50 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARAY reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for ARAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 21st, 2020.

ARAY Trading at -0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares sank -0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARAY rose by +7.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, Accuray Incorporated saw -28.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARAY starting from Hoge Michael, who sale 11,653 shares at the price of $3.43 back on Mar 01. After this action, Hoge Michael now owns 300,228 shares of Accuray Incorporated, valued at $39,976 using the latest closing price.

Winter Suzanne C, the President of Accuray Incorporated, purchase 11,239 shares at $3.53 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Winter Suzanne C is holding 658,344 shares at $39,674 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARAY

Equity return is now at value -20.20, with -2.60 for asset returns.