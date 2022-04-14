Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)?

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) went up by 10.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :HOOK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.75, which is $5.79 above the current price. HOOK currently public float of 21.87M and currently shorts hold a 17.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOOK was 6.76M shares.

HOOK’s Market Performance

HOOK stocks went up by 0.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.80% and a quarterly performance of -1.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.24% for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.93% for HOOK stocks with a simple moving average of -54.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HOOK by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HOOK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $6 based on the research report published on November 12th of the previous year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOOK reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for HOOK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 08th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to HOOK, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

HOOK Trading at 9.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.15%, as shares surge +16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOK rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8820. In addition, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. saw -15.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOK starting from Matushansky Igor, who sale 14,949 shares at the price of $2.49 back on Dec 21. After this action, Matushansky Igor now owns 80,178 shares of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., valued at $37,223 using the latest closing price.

SOFINNOVA CAPITAL VI FCPR, the 10% Owner of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., sale 328,620 shares at $11.60 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that SOFINNOVA CAPITAL VI FCPR is holding 3,177,574 shares at $3,812,386 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-442.73 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stands at -410.15. Equity return is now at value -65.30, with -50.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.