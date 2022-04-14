Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Enerplus Corporation (ERF)?

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) went up by 3.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.59. The company’s stock price has collected 8.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE :ERF) Right Now?

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERF is at 2.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Enerplus Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

ERF currently public float of 242.70M and currently shorts hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERF was 2.81M shares.

ERF’s Market Performance

ERF stocks went up by 8.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.03% and a quarterly performance of 15.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 148.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.95% for Enerplus Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.36% for ERF stocks with a simple moving average of 42.86% for the last 200 days.

ERF Trading at 6.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +10.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERF rose by +8.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.99. In addition, Enerplus Corporation saw 27.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.41 for the present operating margin

+46.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enerplus Corporation stands at +15.81. Equity return is now at value 36.70, with 9.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.