Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Accenture plc (ACN)?

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) went down by -0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $417.37. The company’s stock price has collected -4.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/17/22 that Accenture Boosts Revenue Forecast. The Stock Is Rising.

Is It Worth Investing in Accenture plc (NYSE :ACN) Right Now?

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACN is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Accenture plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $403.07, which is $78.8 above the current price. ACN currently public float of 631.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACN was 2.74M shares.

ACN’s Market Performance

ACN stocks went down by -4.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.96% and a quarterly performance of -13.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.21% for Accenture plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.99% for ACN stocks with a simple moving average of -4.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ACN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $446 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACN reach a price target of $420, previously predicting the price at $380. The rating they have provided for ACN stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ACN, setting the target price at $397 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

ACN Trading at -0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACN fell by -4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $332.23. In addition, Accenture plc saw -21.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACN starting from McClure Kathleen R, who sale 1,646 shares at the price of $352.79 back on Feb 09. After this action, McClure Kathleen R now owns 19,212 shares of Accenture plc, valued at $580,692 using the latest closing price.

Sweet Julie Spellman, the Chair & CEO of Accenture plc, sale 3,742 shares at $348.72 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Sweet Julie Spellman is holding 22,746 shares at $1,304,913 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.29 for the present operating margin

+32.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accenture plc stands at +11.69. The total capital return value is set at 34.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.13. Equity return is now at value 32.00, with 14.80 for asset returns.

Based on Accenture plc (ACN), the company’s capital structure generated 17.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.22. Total debt to assets is 8.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.