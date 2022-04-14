Is HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) a Keeper?

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) went down by -0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.39. The company’s stock price has collected -4.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/21/20 that The Golden Boy of Indian Finance Faces Its Greatest Threat

Is It Worth Investing in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE :HDB) Right Now?

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HDB is at 0.75.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

HDB currently public float of 1.83B and currently shorts hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HDB was 1.98M shares.

HDB’s Market Performance

HDB stocks went down by -4.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.52% and a quarterly performance of -16.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.19% for HDFC Bank Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.80% for HDB stocks with a simple moving average of -14.01% for the last 200 days.

HDB Trading at -5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB fell by -4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.07. In addition, HDFC Bank Limited saw -8.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.16 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HDFC Bank Limited stands at +20.23. The total capital return value is set at 10.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.22. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on HDFC Bank Limited (HDB), the company’s capital structure generated 91.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.81. Total debt to assets is 10.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.