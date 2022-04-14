Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY)

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) went up by 11.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.98. The company’s stock price has collected -34.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :INZY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Inozyme Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $29.40, which is $25.28 above the current price. INZY currently public float of 21.58M and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INZY was 92.35K shares.

INZY’s Market Performance

INZY stocks went down by -34.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.44% and a quarterly performance of -47.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.21% for Inozyme Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.47% for INZY stocks with a simple moving average of -58.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INZY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INZY stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for INZY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INZY in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $33 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INZY reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for INZY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 29th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to INZY, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

INZY Trading at -22.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INZY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.88%, as shares sank -1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INZY fell by -21.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.35. In addition, Inozyme Pharma Inc. saw -45.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INZY starting from Bolte Axel, who sale 66,788 shares at the price of $0.00 back on Jun 24. After this action, Bolte Axel now owns 190,825 shares of Inozyme Pharma Inc., valued at $7 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INZY

Equity return is now at value -43.40, with -39.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.92.