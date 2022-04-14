iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) went down by -1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.24. The company’s stock price has collected -0.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/17/21 that iHeartMedia to Acquire Triton Digital From Scripps

Is It Worth Investing in iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ :IHRT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for iHeartMedia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.63, which is $14.39 above the current price. IHRT currently public float of 118.72M and currently shorts hold a 4.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IHRT was 644.13K shares.

IHRT’s Market Performance

IHRT stocks went down by -0.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.32% and a quarterly performance of -9.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.67% for iHeartMedia Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.24% for IHRT stocks with a simple moving average of -13.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IHRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHRT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for IHRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IHRT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $32 based on the research report published on July 16th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IHRT reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for IHRT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 10th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to IHRT, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

IHRT Trading at -3.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHRT fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.11. In addition, iHeartMedia Inc. saw -10.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IHRT starting from BRESSLER RICHARD J, who purchase 22,615 shares at the price of $22.14 back on Nov 16. After this action, BRESSLER RICHARD J now owns 511,025 shares of iHeartMedia Inc., valued at $500,658 using the latest closing price.

PITTMAN ROBERT W, the CEO and Director of iHeartMedia Inc., purchase 24,150 shares at $20.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that PITTMAN ROBERT W is holding 643,630 shares at $501,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IHRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.88 for the present operating margin

+49.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for iHeartMedia Inc. stands at -4.47. Equity return is now at value -19.40, with -1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.