IAA Inc. (IAA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) went down by -0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.55. The company’s stock price has collected -2.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IAA Inc. (NYSE :IAA) Right Now?

IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for IAA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.57, which is $17.91 above the current price. IAA currently public float of 133.66M and currently shorts hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IAA was 1.74M shares.

IAA’s Market Performance

IAA stocks went down by -2.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.82% and a quarterly performance of -24.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.22% for IAA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.25% for IAA stocks with a simple moving average of -25.91% for the last 200 days.

IAA Trading at -4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -8.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAA fell by -2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.17. In addition, IAA Inc. saw -27.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAA starting from Kamin Peter, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $31.93 back on Mar 08. After this action, Kamin Peter now owns 115,096 shares of IAA Inc., valued at $95,790 using the latest closing price.

Kamin Peter, the Director of IAA Inc., purchase 28,000 shares at $33.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Kamin Peter is holding 113,878 shares at $935,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.75 for the present operating margin

+34.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for IAA Inc. stands at +16.02. Equity return is now at value 117.60, with 10.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.