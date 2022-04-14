Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Realty Income Corporation (O)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) went up by 0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.54. The company’s stock price has collected 0.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/21 that Twitter, Tesla, Realty Income: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 76.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for O is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Realty Income Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $77.22, which is $5.25 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of O was 3.85M shares.

O’s Market Performance

O stocks went up by 0.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.86% and a quarterly performance of 0.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.62% for Realty Income Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.30% for O stocks with a simple moving average of 5.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of O

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to O, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

O Trading at 6.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought O to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +10.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, O rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.55. In addition, Realty Income Corporation saw 0.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at O starting from MERRIMAN RONALD, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $70.05 back on Jun 11. After this action, MERRIMAN RONALD now owns 22,075 shares of Realty Income Corporation, valued at $280,200 using the latest closing price.

McLaughlin Gregory, the Director of Realty Income Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $70.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that McLaughlin Gregory is holding 23,886 shares at $141,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for O

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.23 for the present operating margin

+50.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Realty Income Corporation stands at +17.24. Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 1.30 for asset returns.