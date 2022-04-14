Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) went up by 26.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.40. The company’s stock price has collected 16.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX :PLAG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLAG is at -0.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Planet Green Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $150.00. PLAG currently public float of 24.14M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLAG was 81.14K shares.

PLAG’s Market Performance

PLAG stocks went up by 16.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.06% and a quarterly performance of 31.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.74% for Planet Green Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.20% for PLAG stocks with a simple moving average of -10.14% for the last 200 days.

PLAG Trading at 12.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.97%, as shares surge +6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAG rose by +16.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9383. In addition, Planet Green Holdings Corp. saw 1.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAG starting from Zhou Bin, who purchase 1,320,000 shares at the price of $2.60 back on Sep 27. After this action, Zhou Bin now owns 4,262,000 shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp., valued at $3,432,000 using the latest closing price.

Zhou Bin, the Chief Executive Officer of Planet Green Holdings Corp., purchase 1,320,000 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Zhou Bin is holding 2,942,000 shares at $3,300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.51 for the present operating margin

+10.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Green Holdings Corp. stands at -25.79. Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -14.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.