Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Airgain Inc. (AIRG)

Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) went up by 16.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.48. The company’s stock price has collected -4.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ :AIRG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIRG is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Airgain Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $6.87 above the current price. AIRG currently public float of 9.47M and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIRG was 56.35K shares.

AIRG’s Market Performance

AIRG stocks went down by -4.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.14% and a quarterly performance of -34.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.03% for Airgain Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.89% for AIRG stocks with a simple moving average of -30.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIRG stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AIRG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AIRG in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIRG reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for AIRG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AIRG, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

AIRG Trading at -2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares sank -1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRG rose by +9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.60. In addition, Airgain Inc. saw -34.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIRG starting from SIMS JAMES K, who purchase 4,612 shares at the price of $7.60 back on Mar 15. After this action, SIMS JAMES K now owns 311,419 shares of Airgain Inc., valued at $35,051 using the latest closing price.

Sbahi Morad, the SVP, Global Prod. & Marketing of Airgain Inc., sale 960 shares at $9.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Sbahi Morad is holding 22,043 shares at $8,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.60 for the present operating margin

+38.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airgain Inc. stands at -15.69. Equity return is now at value -21.00, with -14.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.