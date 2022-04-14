Here’s Our Rant About McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) went up by 4.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.71. The company’s stock price has collected 6.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE :MUX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MUX is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for McEwen Mining Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.61, which is $0.7 above the current price. MUX currently public float of 390.00M and currently shorts hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MUX was 2.34M shares.

MUX’s Market Performance

MUX stocks went up by 6.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.06% and a quarterly performance of -9.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.70% for McEwen Mining Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.86% for MUX stocks with a simple moving average of -16.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MUX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MUX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MUX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2 based on the research report published on September 14th of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MUX reach a price target of $4.20. The rating they have provided for MUX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 10th, 2019.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to MUX, setting the target price at $3.25 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

MUX Trading at 1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUX rose by +6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8393. In addition, McEwen Mining Inc. saw -4.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MUX starting from Mah G. Peter, who purchase 23,575 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Mar 15. After this action, Mah G. Peter now owns 31,575 shares of McEwen Mining Inc., valued at $24,990 using the latest closing price.

Ladd-Kruger Anna Man-Yue, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of McEwen Mining Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Ladd-Kruger Anna Man-Yue is holding 50,000 shares at $10,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.43 for the present operating margin

-9.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for McEwen Mining Inc. stands at -41.53. Equity return is now at value -14.60, with -10.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.