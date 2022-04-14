Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went up by 0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $131.73. The company’s stock price has collected 1.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/29/21 that Robinhood, Didi Global, Facebook, Credit Suisse: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE :EW) Right Now?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EW is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $131.86, which is $9.09 above the current price. EW currently public float of 616.57M and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EW was 2.71M shares.

EW’s Market Performance

EW stocks went up by 1.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.85% and a quarterly performance of -0.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.86% for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.72% for EW stocks with a simple moving average of 6.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EW stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for EW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EW in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $145 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EW reach a price target of $134. The rating they have provided for EW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to EW, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

EW Trading at 8.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +11.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.02. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw -5.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from Szyman Catherine M., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $122.04 back on Apr 11. After this action, Szyman Catherine M. now owns 27,569 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $2,440,814 using the latest closing price.

BOBO DONALD E JR, the CVP,Strategy/Corp Development of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 11,050 shares at $123.34 during a trade that took place back on Apr 08, which means that BOBO DONALD E JR is holding 56,641 shares at $1,362,906 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.78 for the present operating margin

+76.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stands at +28.73. Equity return is now at value 28.40, with 19.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.