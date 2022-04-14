Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)?

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) went up by 0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.25. The company’s stock price has collected -7.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ACRS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACRS is at 0.50.

ACRS currently public float of 53.14M and currently shorts hold a 5.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACRS was 451.97K shares.

ACRS’s Market Performance

ACRS stocks went down by -7.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.16% and a quarterly performance of 41.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.48% for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.65% for ACRS stocks with a simple moving average of 4.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACRS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ACRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACRS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $32 based on the research report published on July 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACRS reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for ACRS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 15th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ACRS, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

ACRS Trading at 4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares sank -1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRS fell by -7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.79. In addition, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. saw 7.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRS starting from Walker Neal, who sale 56,303 shares at the price of $15.91 back on Mar 11. After this action, Walker Neal now owns 1,315,763 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., valued at $896,045 using the latest closing price.

Ruffo Frank, the Chief Financial Officer of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., sale 12,823 shares at $15.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Ruffo Frank is holding 201,883 shares at $199,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRS

Equity return is now at value -47.80, with -37.70 for asset returns.