Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) went down by -2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.75. The company’s stock price has collected -6.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Pinterest, Bakkt, Tesla, Facebook: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE :CWEN) Right Now?

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 116.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Clearway Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.60, which is $6.0 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of CWEN was 594.09K shares.

CWEN’s Market Performance

CWEN stocks went down by -6.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.43% and a quarterly performance of 0.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.53% for Clearway Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.14% for CWEN stocks with a simple moving average of 1.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWEN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CWEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CWEN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $44 based on the research report published on November 05th of the previous year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWEN reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for CWEN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 05th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to CWEN, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

CWEN Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -7.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWEN fell by -6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.04. In addition, Clearway Energy Inc. saw -6.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWEN starting from ONEAL E STANLEY, who purchase 2,422 shares at the price of $31.37 back on Aug 31. After this action, ONEAL E STANLEY now owns 36,202 shares of Clearway Energy Inc., valued at $75,977 using the latest closing price.

ONEAL E STANLEY, the Director of Clearway Energy Inc., purchase 2,300 shares at $30.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that ONEAL E STANLEY is holding 33,780 shares at $70,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.19 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearway Energy Inc. stands at +3.36.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.