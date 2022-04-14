Can XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Remain Competitive?

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) went up by 3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.78. The company’s stock price has collected -5.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/25/22 that XPO Logistics Sells Intermodal Business to STG

Is It Worth Investing in XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE :XPO) Right Now?

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XPO is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for XPO Logistics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $98.26, which is $40.14 above the current price. XPO currently public float of 112.79M and currently shorts hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XPO was 1.64M shares.

XPO’s Market Performance

XPO stocks went down by -5.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.47% and a quarterly performance of -15.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.81% for XPO Logistics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.76% for XPO stocks with a simple moving average of -22.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for XPO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $96 based on the research report published on March 11th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPO reach a price target of $117, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for XPO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 09th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to XPO, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

XPO Trading at -13.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares sank -20.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPO fell by -5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.45. In addition, XPO Logistics Inc. saw -22.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPO starting from BRADLEY S JACOBS, who sale 3,217,500 shares at the price of $74.21 back on Dec 09. After this action, BRADLEY S JACOBS now owns 11,915,701 shares of XPO Logistics Inc., valued at $238,770,675 using the latest closing price.

Jacobs Private Equity, LLC, the Director of XPO Logistics Inc., sale 3,217,500 shares at $74.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Jacobs Private Equity, LLC is holding 11,915,701 shares at $238,770,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.49 for the present operating margin

+15.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPO Logistics Inc. stands at +2.52. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.