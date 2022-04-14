Can International Paper Company (IP) Remain Competitive?

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) went up by 0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.28. The company’s stock price has collected 2.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/03/22 that WHO report points to tons of dangerous COVID-19 refuse — these waste-management stocks are poised to gain from it

Is It Worth Investing in International Paper Company (NYSE :IP) Right Now?

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IP is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for International Paper Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $51.00, which is $4.28 above the current price. IP currently public float of 373.35M and currently shorts hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IP was 3.57M shares.

IP’s Market Performance

IP stocks went up by 2.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.94% and a quarterly performance of -2.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.02% for International Paper Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.89% for IP stocks with a simple moving average of -6.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IP

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IP reach a price target of $155, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for IP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to IP, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

IP Trading at 4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +6.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IP rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.87. In addition, International Paper Company saw 0.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IP starting from SIMS JOHN V, who sale 7,026 shares at the price of $57.75 back on Sep 14. After this action, SIMS JOHN V now owns 0 shares of International Paper Company, valued at $405,752 using the latest closing price.

Ribieras JeanMichel, the Senior Vice President of International Paper Company, sale 4,417 shares at $57.75 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Ribieras JeanMichel is holding 0 shares at $255,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.49 for the present operating margin

+22.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Paper Company stands at +5.79. Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.