Buy or Sell Chubb Limited (CB) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) went down by -0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $218.99. The company’s stock price has collected 0.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/14/22 that Ukraine War Has Insurers Worried About Cyber Policies

Is It Worth Investing in Chubb Limited (NYSE :CB) Right Now?

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CB is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Chubb Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $229.39, which is $15.22 above the current price. CB currently public float of 424.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CB was 2.00M shares.

CB’s Market Performance

CB stocks went up by 0.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.60% and a quarterly performance of 7.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.75% for Chubb Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.53% for CB stocks with a simple moving average of 12.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $230 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CB reach a price target of $235. The rating they have provided for CB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CB, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

CB Trading at 2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $214.07. In addition, Chubb Limited saw 10.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Lupica John J, who sale 22,436 shares at the price of $215.00 back on Mar 22. After this action, Lupica John J now owns 171,165 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $4,823,740 using the latest closing price.

KRUMP PAUL J, the Vice Chairman, Chubb Group* of Chubb Limited, sale 17,258 shares at $201.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that KRUMP PAUL J is holding 93,932 shares at $3,481,695 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at +20.85. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.