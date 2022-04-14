BioNTech SE (BNTX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) went up by 6.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $464.00. The company’s stock price has collected 7.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/30/22 that BioNTech’s Earnings Top Estimates. It Plans a Buyback and Special Dividend.

Is It Worth Investing in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ :BNTX) Right Now?

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for BioNTech SE declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $237.12, which is $97.61 above the current price. BNTX currently public float of 219.24M and currently shorts hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNTX was 2.03M shares.

BNTX’s Market Performance

BNTX stocks went up by 7.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.68% and a quarterly performance of -18.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.93% for BioNTech SE. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.85% for BNTX stocks with a simple moving average of -28.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNTX

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNTX reach a price target of $294. The rating they have provided for BNTX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to BNTX, setting the target price at $360 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

BNTX Trading at 11.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +9.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNTX rose by +7.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.85. In addition, BioNTech SE saw -30.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+92.93 for the present operating margin

+99.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioNTech SE stands at +54.24. Equity return is now at value 143.90, with 94.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.32.