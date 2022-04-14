Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Just Got Our Attention

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.51. The company’s stock price has collected -1.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE :AQN) Right Now?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AQN is at 0.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.40, which is $1.47 above the current price. AQN currently public float of 671.50M and currently shorts hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AQN was 2.02M shares.

AQN’s Market Performance

AQN stocks went down by -1.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.15% and a quarterly performance of 12.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.51% for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.38% for AQN stocks with a simple moving average of 6.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQN

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AQN reach a price target of $17.50. The rating they have provided for AQN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 14th, 2021.

AQN Trading at 6.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQN fell by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.53. In addition, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. saw 8.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AQN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.15 for the present operating margin

+18.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stands at +11.89. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.