A Lesson to Learn: ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) went up by 4.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.70. The company’s stock price has collected 7.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE :ICL) Right Now?

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for ICL Group Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.36, which is -$5.26 below the current price. ICL currently public float of 697.14M and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICL was 967.78K shares.

ICL’s Market Performance

ICL stocks went up by 7.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.42% and a quarterly performance of 16.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 95.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.14% for ICL Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.10% for ICL stocks with a simple moving average of 41.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICL stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ICL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ICL in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $5.50 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2020.

ICL Trading at 14.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +21.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICL rose by +7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.88. In addition, ICL Group Ltd saw 30.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ICL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.11 for the present operating margin

+36.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICL Group Ltd stands at +11.26. The total capital return value is set at 16.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.37.

Based on ICL Group Ltd (ICL), the company’s capital structure generated 66.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.96. Total debt to assets is 27.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.