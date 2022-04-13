Why Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) went up by 38.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.39. The company’s stock price has collected 8.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 1 hour ago that Sierra Oncology Soars After Takeover by Glaxo

Is It Worth Investing in Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :SRRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRRA is at 0.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Sierra Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.20, which is -$9.48 below the current price. SRRA currently public float of 3.46M and currently shorts hold a 35.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRRA was 1.26M shares.

SRRA’s Market Performance

SRRA stocks went up by 8.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.30% and a quarterly performance of 77.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 114.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.80% for Sierra Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 54.63% for SRRA stocks with a simple moving average of 127.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRRA stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SRRA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SRRA in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $33 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRRA reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for SRRA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 11th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to SRRA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 30th of the previous year.

SRRA Trading at 66.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 35.38% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares surge +57.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRRA rose by +42.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +184.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.36. In addition, Sierra Oncology Inc. saw 81.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRRA starting from Turner William D., who sale 6,347 shares at the price of $37.25 back on Apr 06. After this action, Turner William D. now owns 0 shares of Sierra Oncology Inc., valued at $236,409 using the latest closing price.

Turner William D., the Chief Reg & Tech Ops Officer of Sierra Oncology Inc., sale 100 shares at $37.09 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Turner William D. is holding 0 shares at $3,709 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRRA

Equity return is now at value -100.50, with -90.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.34.