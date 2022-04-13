We Analyzed the Future Direction of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), Here is What We Found

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) went up by 0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.48. The company’s stock price has collected 4.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE :ZTO) Right Now?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZTO is at 0.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $237.83, which is $11.77 above the current price. ZTO currently public float of 645.11M and currently shorts hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZTO was 3.20M shares.

ZTO’s Market Performance

ZTO stocks went up by 4.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.09% and a quarterly performance of -18.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.28% for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.55% for ZTO stocks with a simple moving average of -10.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTO stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for ZTO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZTO in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $40.20 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZTO reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for ZTO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 18th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZTO, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

ZTO Trading at -6.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +16.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTO rose by +3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.58. In addition, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. saw -8.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.50 for the present operating margin

+21.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stands at +15.64. The total capital return value is set at 8.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.64. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.37. Total debt to assets is 7.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.