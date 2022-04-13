We Analyzed the Future Direction of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS), Here is What We Found

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) went up by 14.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.82. The company’s stock price has collected 7.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ :MEDS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MEDS is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.92, which is $3.64 above the current price. MEDS currently public float of 3.33M and currently shorts hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MEDS was 401.40K shares.

MEDS’s Market Performance

MEDS stocks went up by 7.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.93% and a quarterly performance of -0.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.76% for TRxADE HEALTH Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.63% for MEDS stocks with a simple moving average of -37.10% for the last 200 days.

MEDS Trading at 12.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.38%, as shares surge +17.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEDS rose by +7.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.26. In addition, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. saw -3.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEDS starting from PETERSON MICHAEL L, who sale 900 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Jun 21. After this action, PETERSON MICHAEL L now owns 5,387 shares of TRxADE HEALTH Inc., valued at $4,005 using the latest closing price.

Patel Prashant, the President of TRxADE HEALTH Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $4.39 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Patel Prashant is holding 1,252,500 shares at $32,909 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.11 for the present operating margin

+47.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stands at -53.75. Equity return is now at value -95.00, with -76.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.