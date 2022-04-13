Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) went up by 15.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.02. The company’s stock price has collected 7.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :TYME) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TYME is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Tyme Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. TYME currently public float of 117.47M and currently shorts hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TYME was 878.13K shares.

TYME’s Market Performance

TYME stocks went up by 7.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.57% and a quarterly performance of -43.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.15% for Tyme Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.53% for TYME stocks with a simple moving average of -55.24% for the last 200 days.

TYME Trading at 6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.59%, as shares surge +22.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYME rose by +7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3381. In addition, Tyme Technologies Inc. saw -41.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TYME starting from Demurjian Michael, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $0.35 back on Apr 04. After this action, Demurjian Michael now owns 23,708,846 shares of Tyme Technologies Inc., valued at $7,004 using the latest closing price.

Hoffman Steve, the Chief Science Officer of Tyme Technologies Inc., sale 78,125 shares at $0.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Hoffman Steve is holding 20,960,066 shares at $27,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TYME

The total capital return value is set at -44.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.95. Equity return is now at value -25.50, with -23.70 for asset returns.

Based on Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.07. Total debt to assets is 0.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.43.