The Chart for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (QFTA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:QFTA) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.22. The company’s stock price has collected -0.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (NYSE :QFTA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

QFTA currently public float of 21.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QFTA was 36.06K shares.

QFTA’s Market Performance

QFTA stocks went down by -0.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of 0.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.10% for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.02% for QFTA stocks with a simple moving average of 0.56% for the last 200 days.

QFTA Trading at -0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QFTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.06%, as shares sank -0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QFTA remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.88. In addition, Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation saw -0.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QFTA

Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.