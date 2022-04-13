The Chart for Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) went down by -0.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.22. The company’s stock price has collected -4.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE :ORC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ORC is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Orchid Island Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.25, which is $1.23 above the current price. ORC currently public float of 160.85M and currently shorts hold a 6.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORC was 4.66M shares.

ORC’s Market Performance

ORC stocks went down by -4.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.44% and a quarterly performance of -34.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.91% for Orchid Island Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.99% for ORC stocks with a simple moving average of -32.94% for the last 200 days.

ORC Trading at -13.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -11.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORC fell by -4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.23. In addition, Orchid Island Capital Inc. saw -32.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ORC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.65 for the present operating margin

+92.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orchid Island Capital Inc. stands at -50.14. Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -1.10 for asset returns.