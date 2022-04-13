Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) went up by 5.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.89. The company’s stock price has collected 6.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ :SIMO) Right Now?

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIMO is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $112.38, which is $33.65 above the current price. SIMO currently public float of 30.19M and currently shorts hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIMO was 510.62K shares.

SIMO’s Market Performance

SIMO stocks went up by 6.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.37% and a quarterly performance of -18.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.63% for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.74% for SIMO stocks with a simple moving average of -0.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIMO stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SIMO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SIMO in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $105 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2021.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIMO reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for SIMO stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on October 29th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SIMO, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

SIMO Trading at 2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares surge +11.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIMO rose by +6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.95. In addition, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation saw -21.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.66 for the present operating margin

+49.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation stands at +21.68. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 13.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.