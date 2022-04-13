Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) went down by -1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.40. The company’s stock price has collected -21.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :NLTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NLTX is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.29, which is $16.72 above the current price. NLTX currently public float of 33.43M and currently shorts hold a 4.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NLTX was 241.43K shares.

NLTX’s Market Performance

NLTX stocks went down by -21.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.60% and a quarterly performance of -58.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.42% for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.00% for NLTX stocks with a simple moving average of -71.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLTX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NLTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NLTX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on August 06th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NLTX reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for NLTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to NLTX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

NLTX Trading at -34.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.94%, as shares sank -13.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLTX fell by -11.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8780. In addition, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. saw -66.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLTX starting from DRACHMAN JONATHAN G, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $6.45 back on Aug 25. After this action, DRACHMAN JONATHAN G now owns 25,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., valued at $322,450 using the latest closing price.

DRACHMAN JONATHAN G, the President and CEO of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $6.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that DRACHMAN JONATHAN G is holding 2,348,686 shares at $611,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLTX

Equity return is now at value -37.70, with -33.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.67.