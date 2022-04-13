Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) went down by -0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.14. The company’s stock price has collected -5.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 10 hours ago that Cisco Stock Slumps on Downgrade to Sell. It’s Facing Tough Competition From Arista and Juniper.

Is It Worth Investing in Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE :JNPR) Right Now?

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JNPR is at 0.90.

The average price from analysts is $36.06, which is $1.47 above the current price. JNPR currently public float of 318.24M and currently shorts hold a 4.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JNPR was 4.62M shares.

JNPR’s Market Performance

JNPR stocks went down by -5.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.79% and a quarterly performance of -3.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.57% for Juniper Networks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.62% for JNPR stocks with a simple moving average of 9.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNPR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for JNPR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JNPR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $36 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JNPR reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for JNPR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to JNPR, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

JNPR Trading at -1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNPR fell by -5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.87. In addition, Juniper Networks Inc. saw -4.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNPR starting from Leelanivas Manoj, who sale 13,366 shares at the price of $38.00 back on Mar 31. After this action, Leelanivas Manoj now owns 108,504 shares of Juniper Networks Inc., valued at $507,908 using the latest closing price.

Leelanivas Manoj, the EVP Chief Operating Officer of Juniper Networks Inc., sale 10,934 shares at $34.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Leelanivas Manoj is holding 113,596 shares at $377,307 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.28 for the present operating margin

+58.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Juniper Networks Inc. stands at +5.34. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.