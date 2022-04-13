Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Phunware Inc. (PHUN)?

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) went up by 0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.04. The company’s stock price has collected -8.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/29/21 that Phunware Begins Accepting Bitcoin Payments. That’s Not Helping the Stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ :PHUN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Phunware Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.19, which is $2.97 above the current price. PHUN currently public float of 91.57M and currently shorts hold a 4.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHUN was 13.77M shares.

PHUN’s Market Performance

PHUN stocks went down by -8.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.48% and a quarterly performance of -21.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.14% for Phunware Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.68% for PHUN stocks with a simple moving average of -2.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHUN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PHUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHUN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 11th of the previous year 2021.

Ascendiant Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHUN reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for PHUN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 16th, 2020.

PHUN Trading at -19.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.76%, as shares sank -8.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHUN fell by -8.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, Phunware Inc. saw -15.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHUN starting from Manlunas Eric, who sale 55,983 shares at the price of $4.10 back on Nov 15. After this action, Manlunas Eric now owns 27,173 shares of Phunware Inc., valued at $229,530 using the latest closing price.

Syllantavos George, the Director of Phunware Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Syllantavos George is holding 132,757 shares at $19,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHUN

Equity return is now at value -426.50, with -106.20 for asset returns.