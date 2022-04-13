Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)?

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) went down by -3.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.85. The company’s stock price has collected -14.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ :CCXI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCXI is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.13, which is $55.84 above the current price. CCXI currently public float of 57.29M and currently shorts hold a 11.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCXI was 1.31M shares.

CCXI’s Market Performance

CCXI stocks went down by -14.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.77% and a quarterly performance of -38.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.48% for ChemoCentryx Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.65% for CCXI stocks with a simple moving average of -18.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCXI stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CCXI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CCXI in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $64 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCXI reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for CCXI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 11th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to CCXI, setting the target price at $107 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

CCXI Trading at -19.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares sank -7.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCXI fell by -14.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.42. In addition, ChemoCentryx Inc. saw -41.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCXI starting from Tyree James L, who sale 37,500 shares at the price of $35.02 back on Dec 17. After this action, Tyree James L now owns 15,275 shares of ChemoCentryx Inc., valued at $1,313,165 using the latest closing price.

Vifor (International) Ltd, the 10% Owner of ChemoCentryx Inc., sale 4,000,000 shares at $39.43 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Vifor (International) Ltd is holding 5,194,085 shares at $157,720,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCXI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-408.29 for the present operating margin

+84.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChemoCentryx Inc. stands at -413.03. Equity return is now at value -40.80, with -28.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.27.