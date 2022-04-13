Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) went up by 1.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.84. The company’s stock price has collected 7.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE :NTR) Right Now?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTR is at 0.81.

NTR currently public float of 544.48M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTR was 4.09M shares.

NTR’s Market Performance

NTR stocks went up by 7.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.89% and a quarterly performance of 55.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 92.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.72% for Nutrien Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.65% for NTR stocks with a simple moving average of 50.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTR

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTR reach a price target of $112, previously predicting the price at $87. The rating they have provided for NTR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NTR, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

NTR Trading at 20.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +11.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR rose by +7.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.61. In addition, Nutrien Ltd. saw 44.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 6.50 for asset returns.