Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI)

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) went down by -1.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.89. The company’s stock price has collected -9.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ :DYAI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DYAI is at 0.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Dyadic International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.33, which is $4.86 above the current price. DYAI currently public float of 19.82M and currently shorts hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DYAI was 49.04K shares.

DYAI’s Market Performance

DYAI stocks went down by -9.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.75% and a quarterly performance of -41.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.88% for Dyadic International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.26% for DYAI stocks with a simple moving average of -40.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DYAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DYAI stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for DYAI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DYAI in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $7 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2021.

DYAI Trading at -28.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DYAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares sank -30.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DYAI fell by -4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.00. In addition, Dyadic International Inc. saw -44.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DYAI starting from EMALFARB MARK A, who sale 28,767 shares at the price of $4.10 back on Dec 23. After this action, EMALFARB MARK A now owns 4,244,015 shares of Dyadic International Inc., valued at $117,945 using the latest closing price.

EMALFARB MARK A, the President and CEO of Dyadic International Inc., sale 35,649 shares at $4.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that EMALFARB MARK A is holding 4,272,782 shares at $146,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DYAI

Equity return is now at value -58.70, with -52.30 for asset returns.