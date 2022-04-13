Here’s Our Rant About Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII)

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.97. The company’s stock price has collected 0.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE :CVII) Right Now?

CVII currently public float of 138.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVII was 323.58K shares.

CVII’s Market Performance

CVII stocks went up by 0.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.72% and a quarterly performance of 0.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.20% for Churchill Capital Corp VII. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.30% for CVII stocks with a simple moving average of 0.36% for the last 200 days.

CVII Trading at 0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.16%, as shares surge +0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVII rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.76. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp VII saw -0.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVII

Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.30 for asset returns.