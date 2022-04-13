Here’s How Your Trade Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Aggressively Right Now

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) went down by -4.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.02. The company’s stock price has collected -16.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :WTRH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WTRH is at -1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Waitr Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $1.71 above the current price. WTRH currently public float of 115.47M and currently shorts hold a 6.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WTRH was 3.01M shares.

WTRH’s Market Performance

WTRH stocks went down by -16.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.98% and a quarterly performance of -55.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.47% for Waitr Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.35% for WTRH stocks with a simple moving average of -70.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTRH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTRH stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for WTRH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTRH in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $4 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTRH reach a price target of $1.75. The rating they have provided for WTRH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to WTRH, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

WTRH Trading at -34.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares sank -7.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTRH fell by -16.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3667. In addition, Waitr Holdings Inc. saw -60.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTRH starting from Newton Timothy Alan, who purchase 2,892 shares at the price of $0.31 back on Mar 15. After this action, Newton Timothy Alan now owns 4,672 shares of Waitr Holdings Inc., valued at $897 using the latest closing price.

Newton Timothy Alan, the Chief Technology Officer of Waitr Holdings Inc., purchase 1,280 shares at $0.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that Newton Timothy Alan is holding 1,780 shares at $647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.08 for the present operating margin

+33.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waitr Holdings Inc. stands at -2.87. Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.