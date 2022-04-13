Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) went up by 7.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.25. The company’s stock price has collected -44.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ :CLSN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLSN is at 2.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Celsion Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.50, which is $37.25 above the current price. CLSN currently public float of 5.74M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLSN was 294.94K shares.

CLSN’s Market Performance

CLSN stocks went down by -44.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.55% and a quarterly performance of -54.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.56% for Celsion Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.16% for CLSN stocks with a simple moving average of -66.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSN

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to CLSN, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

CLSN Trading at -29.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.77%, as shares sank -27.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSN fell by -28.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.94. In addition, Celsion Corporation saw -57.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSN starting from Tardugno Michael H, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $3.53 back on Apr 12. After this action, Tardugno Michael H now owns 16,513 shares of Celsion Corporation, valued at $14,129 using the latest closing price.

Fritz Frederick J., the Director of Celsion Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $4.05 during a trade that took place back on Apr 08, which means that Fritz Frederick J. is holding 11,766 shares at $20,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4201.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Celsion Corporation stands at -4153.85. Equity return is now at value -35.50, with -26.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.67.