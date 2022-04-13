Can NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Remain Competitive?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) went up by 0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $239.91. The company’s stock price has collected -5.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/12/21 that Clover Health, Palantir, Coupang: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ :NXPI) Right Now?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NXPI is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for NXP Semiconductors N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $240.32, which is $71.62 above the current price. NXPI currently public float of 261.68M and currently shorts hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NXPI was 2.86M shares.

NXPI’s Market Performance

NXPI stocks went down by -5.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.19% and a quarterly performance of -26.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.50% for NXP Semiconductors N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.38% for NXPI stocks with a simple moving average of -18.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXPI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NXPI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NXPI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $210 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXPI reach a price target of $250, previously predicting the price at $230. The rating they have provided for NXPI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to NXPI, setting the target price at $270 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

NXPI Trading at -11.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -6.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXPI fell by -5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $182.82. In addition, NXP Semiconductors N.V. saw -27.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXPI starting from Southern Julie, who purchase 135 shares at the price of $178.07 back on Mar 15. After this action, Southern Julie now owns 9,039 shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V., valued at $24,039 using the latest closing price.

Kaeser Josef, the Director of NXP Semiconductors N.V., sale 4,700 shares at $233.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Kaeser Josef is holding 10,007 shares at $1,099,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.36 for the present operating margin

+49.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stands at +16.91. Equity return is now at value 25.80, with 9.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.