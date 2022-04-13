B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) Just Got Our Attention

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) went up by 5.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.12. The company’s stock price has collected -8.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ :BOSC) Right Now?

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BOSC is at 0.79.

BOSC currently public float of 4.16M and currently shorts hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BOSC was 24.78K shares.

BOSC’s Market Performance

BOSC stocks went down by -8.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.37% and a quarterly performance of 3.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.15% for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.07% for BOSC stocks with a simple moving average of -12.77% for the last 200 days.

BOSC Trading at 7.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.14%, as shares surge +16.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOSC fell by -8.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. saw -3.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BOSC

Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.