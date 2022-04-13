AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) went up by 7.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.03. The company’s stock price has collected 0.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ :AHCO) Right Now?

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AHCO is at 0.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for AdaptHealth Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $25.80, which is $9.51 above the current price. AHCO currently public float of 87.72M and currently shorts hold a 10.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AHCO was 1.16M shares.

AHCO’s Market Performance

AHCO stocks went up by 0.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.19% and a quarterly performance of -30.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.48% for AdaptHealth Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.97% for AHCO stocks with a simple moving average of -25.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AHCO stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for AHCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AHCO in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $30 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AHCO reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for AHCO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

AHCO Trading at -2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares surge +1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHCO rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.46. In addition, AdaptHealth Corp. saw -33.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHCO starting from SkyKnight Capital Fund II, L.P, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $15.25 back on Mar 14. After this action, SkyKnight Capital Fund II, L.P now owns 2,482,757 shares of AdaptHealth Corp., valued at $381,168 using the latest closing price.

SkyKnight Capital Fund II, L.P, the Director of AdaptHealth Corp., purchase 17,486 shares at $15.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that SkyKnight Capital Fund II, L.P is holding 2,457,757 shares at $271,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.94 for the present operating margin

+15.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for AdaptHealth Corp. stands at +6.36. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.