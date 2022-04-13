A Lesson to Learn: PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) went down by -2.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.65. The company’s stock price has collected -14.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE :PAGS) Right Now?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAGS is at 1.58.

PAGS currently public float of 179.53M and currently shorts hold a 7.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAGS was 3.99M shares.

PAGS’s Market Performance

PAGS stocks went down by -14.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.39% and a quarterly performance of -28.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.88% for PagSeguro Digital Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.11% for PAGS stocks with a simple moving average of -51.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGS stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for PAGS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PAGS in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $25 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAGS reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for PAGS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

Itau BBA gave a rating of “Outperform” to PAGS, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

PAGS Trading at 1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares surge +39.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS fell by -14.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.00. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. saw -33.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.52 for the present operating margin

+14.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stands at +17.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.