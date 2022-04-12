We Analyzed the Future Direction of Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT), Here is What We Found

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) went down by -4.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.55. The company’s stock price has collected -23.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/05/22 that Bitcoin Is Back Over $41,000 as Cryptos Regain Strength

Is It Worth Investing in Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ :RIOT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIOT is at 4.24.

RIOT currently public float of 113.21M and currently shorts hold a 17.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIOT was 9.43M shares.

RIOT’s Market Performance

RIOT stocks went down by -23.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.09% and a quarterly performance of -20.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.84% for Riot Blockchain Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.08% for RIOT stocks with a simple moving average of -40.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIOT stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for RIOT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RIOT in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $39 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2022.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIOT reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for RIOT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 13th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to RIOT, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

RIOT Trading at -10.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares surge +12.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT fell by -23.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.51. In addition, Riot Blockchain Inc. saw -28.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from Marleau Hubert, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $17.73 back on Apr 07. After this action, Marleau Hubert now owns 0 shares of Riot Blockchain Inc., valued at $44,325 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Megan M., the Chief Operating Officer of Riot Blockchain Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $25.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Brooks Megan M. is holding 69,462 shares at $129,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.80 for asset returns.