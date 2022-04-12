We Analyzed the Future Direction of Photronics Inc. (PLAB), Here is What We Found

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) went up by 3.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.30. The company’s stock price has collected -9.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ :PLAB) Right Now?

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLAB is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Photronics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.00, which is $8.28 above the current price. PLAB currently public float of 59.91M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLAB was 610.16K shares.

PLAB’s Market Performance

PLAB stocks went down by -9.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.83% and a quarterly performance of -18.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.89% for Photronics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.80% for PLAB stocks with a simple moving average of -1.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAB stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PLAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLAB in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $21 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLAB reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for PLAB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 25th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PLAB, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on September 11th of the previous year.

PLAB Trading at -14.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -7.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAB fell by -9.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.81. In addition, Photronics Inc. saw -20.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAB starting from Progler Christopher J, who sale 11,481 shares at the price of $16.54 back on Apr 04. After this action, Progler Christopher J now owns 159,593 shares of Photronics Inc., valued at $189,930 using the latest closing price.

TYSON MITCHELL G, the Director of Photronics Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that TYSON MITCHELL G is holding 74,379 shares at $34,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAB

Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 5.40 for asset returns.