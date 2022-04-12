We Analyzed the Future Direction of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG), Here is What We Found

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) went up by 4.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.40. The company’s stock price has collected 2.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/17/22 that Everbridge Stock Rises as Activist Ancora Urges a Company Sale

Is It Worth Investing in Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ :EVBG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVBG is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Everbridge Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $43.36, which is -$6.33 below the current price. EVBG currently public float of 32.49M and currently shorts hold a 10.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVBG was 1.42M shares.

EVBG’s Market Performance

EVBG stocks went up by 2.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 51.01% and a quarterly performance of -17.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.27% for Everbridge Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.86% for EVBG stocks with a simple moving average of -52.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVBG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EVBG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EVBG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $36 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVBG reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for EVBG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 25th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to EVBG, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

EVBG Trading at 12.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares surge +57.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVBG rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.03. In addition, Everbridge Inc. saw -26.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVBG starting from Nigam Ajay, who sale 2,169 shares at the price of $50.66 back on Feb 01. After this action, Nigam Ajay now owns 5,056 shares of Everbridge Inc., valued at $109,876 using the latest closing price.

Brickley Patrick, the Co-CEO, EVP and CFO of Everbridge Inc., sale 6,625 shares at $50.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Brickley Patrick is holding 16,444 shares at $335,605 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVBG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.58 for the present operating margin

+60.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Everbridge Inc. stands at -25.73. Equity return is now at value -23.40, with -6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.