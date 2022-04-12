Wall Street Pummels Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) After Recent Earnings Report

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) went down by -5.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.27. The company’s stock price has collected -6.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE :ESTE) Right Now?

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESTE is at 2.36.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

ESTE currently public float of 25.74M and currently shorts hold a 11.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESTE was 791.63K shares.

ESTE’s Market Performance

ESTE stocks went down by -6.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.24% and a quarterly performance of 5.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 96.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.54% for Earthstone Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.02% for ESTE stocks with a simple moving average of 20.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTE stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ESTE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ESTE in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $15 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESTE reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ESTE stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 23rd, 2021.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to ESTE, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

ESTE Trading at 1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares surge +10.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTE fell by -6.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.18. In addition, Earthstone Energy Inc. saw 21.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTE starting from Lodzinski Frank Alan, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $12.24 back on Mar 16. After this action, Lodzinski Frank Alan now owns 465,208 shares of Earthstone Energy Inc., valued at $612,000 using the latest closing price.

Lodzinski Frank Alan, the Executive Chairman of Earthstone Energy Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $10.60 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Lodzinski Frank Alan is holding 515,208 shares at $530,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTE

Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 2.60 for asset returns.