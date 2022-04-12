Wall Street Pummels BRF S.A. (BRFS) After Recent Earnings Report

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) went down by -6.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.07. The company’s stock price has collected -14.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. (NYSE :BRFS) Right Now?

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRFS is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for BRF S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.75, which is $0.78 above the current price. BRFS currently public float of 531.53M and currently shorts hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRFS was 3.78M shares.

BRFS’s Market Performance

BRFS stocks went down by -14.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.14% and a quarterly performance of -16.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.77% for BRF S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.78% for BRFS stocks with a simple moving average of -17.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRFS

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRFS reach a price target of $6.10. The rating they have provided for BRFS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 28th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to BRFS, setting the target price at $6.40 in the report published on June 04th of the previous year.

BRFS Trading at -1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +16.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS fell by -14.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.63. In addition, BRF S.A. saw -15.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.91 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRF S.A. stands at +1.05. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.