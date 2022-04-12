Wall Street Praises Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) After Recent Earnings Report

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) went down by -12.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.86. The company’s stock price has collected -24.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameresco Inc. (NYSE :AMRC) Right Now?

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMRC is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Ameresco Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.38, which is $22.33 above the current price. AMRC currently public float of 31.17M and currently shorts hold a 6.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMRC was 454.18K shares.

AMRC’s Market Performance

AMRC stocks went down by -24.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.24% and a quarterly performance of -7.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.66% for Ameresco Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.42% for AMRC stocks with a simple moving average of -12.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMRC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AMRC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $52 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMRC reach a price target of $81, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for AMRC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 24th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to AMRC, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

AMRC Trading at -7.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares sank -11.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRC fell by -24.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.11. In addition, Ameresco Inc. saw -25.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRC starting from Maltezos Louis P, who sale 2,985 shares at the price of $83.00 back on Mar 24. After this action, Maltezos Louis P now owns 30,000 shares of Ameresco Inc., valued at $247,755 using the latest closing price.

Chiplock Mark, the SVP & CAO of Ameresco Inc., sale 2,999 shares at $78.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Chiplock Mark is holding 0 shares at $235,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.05 for the present operating margin

+18.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameresco Inc. stands at +5.79. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.