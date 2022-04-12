The Chart for Li Auto Inc. (LI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) went down by -2.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.45. The company’s stock price has collected -11.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/14/22 that Chinese EV Stocks Get Hammered Again. What’s Wrong? Everything.

Is It Worth Investing in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ :LI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Li Auto Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $236.71, which is $15.28 above the current price. LI currently public float of 223.21M and currently shorts hold a 12.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LI was 10.33M shares.

LI’s Market Performance

LI stocks went down by -11.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.89% and a quarterly performance of -8.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.59% for Li Auto Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.14% for LI stocks with a simple moving average of -14.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LI stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for LI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LI in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $35 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2022.

China Renaissance, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LI reach a price target of $37.20. The rating they have provided for LI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to LI, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

LI Trading at -6.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +43.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LI fell by -11.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.45. In addition, Li Auto Inc. saw -21.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.77 for the present operating margin

+21.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Li Auto Inc. stands at -1.19. The total capital return value is set at -2.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.80. Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Li Auto Inc. (LI), the company’s capital structure generated 19.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.03. Total debt to assets is 12.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 123.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.