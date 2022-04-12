StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Just Got Our Attention

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) went down by -0.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.08. The company’s stock price has collected -12.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/18/22 that Berkshire-Backed StoneCo Issues a Bullish Outlook. The Stock Is Soaring.

Is It Worth Investing in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ :STNE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STNE is at 2.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for StoneCo Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

STNE currently public float of 220.93M and currently shorts hold a 6.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STNE was 8.71M shares.

STNE’s Market Performance

STNE stocks went down by -12.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.73% and a quarterly performance of -33.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.55% for StoneCo Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.51% for STNE stocks with a simple moving average of -64.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNE stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for STNE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for STNE in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $15 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STNE reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for STNE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 18th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to STNE, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

STNE Trading at -7.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, as shares surge +31.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNE fell by -12.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.98. In addition, StoneCo Ltd. saw -34.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.16 for the present operating margin

+28.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for StoneCo Ltd. stands at -50.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.